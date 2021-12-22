Hundreds arrested as part of West Yorkshire Police Christmas drink drug crackdown

More than 230 drivers have now been arrested by West Yorkshire Police since the start of this month on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences.

At the end of the third week, a total of 234 arrests have been made, including 147 on suspicion of drink driving, 73 on suspicion of drug driving and 14 for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Another video has been released as part of the continued drink drug drive campaign which shows that driving under the influence can make it hard to follow simple instructions and contribute to you making dangerous decisions for yourself and other road users.

It also sets viewers the challenge of guessing how over the legal limit (35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath) the driver is. One of the officers at the scene guesses within 3 micrograms.

A number of special courts have been arranged at Leeds and Bradford Magistrates Courts to prosecute drivers arrested and charged during the December drink drug drive campaign.

The first courts are due to sit on Thursday, December 23). 12 people are due to appear charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit or failing to provide a specimen. They have all been arrested since the campaign launched on December 1.

