The force has launched a new Community Safety Mounted Volunteer scheme across rural communities in the East Riding area and are looking for applicants.

The aim of the scheme is to provide reassurance to residents, promoting trust and confidence in the police while enhancing relationships between the police and the community.

The mounted volunteers will actively promote crime prevention and share information and reported incidents of concern to help rural communities feel safer.

The key responsibilities include:

•Assisting in providing a high visibility mounted presence to provide reassurance to rural areas and help to be the eyes and ears of the community.

•Reducing opportunity for crime by increasing crime prevention advice and awareness.

•Providing Crime Prevention Advice where appropriate and report any unusual/suspicious activity and road-related matters.

•Engaging with members of the rural community and help in developing positive relationships between the police and the community.

•Sharing information with Humberside Police and engage with the Rural Task Force, Neighbourhood Policing Teams and local farm/country/horse watch schemes.

•Attending any community events, and promoting the role and raising awareness of equine and rural related crime.

Applicants must have:

•Attained the British Horse Society Ride Safe Award or be willing to undertake it.

•Minimum five years of riding experience which includes both riding on a highway and rural (open farmland/bridleways etc).

•Willing to undertake an induction and horse/equipment checks as required.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re looking for volunteers who can actively promote crime prevention, share information and report incidents of concern whilst on their regular hacks, helping our rural communities feel safer.

“Mounted volunteers must own or have access to their own horse.

“Want to know more? Trot along to our website for more information and details on how to apply: https://ow.ly/ES9s50Vi80W.”