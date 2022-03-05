Huge police cordon outside Boots and Starbucks on Albion Street Trinity Leeds on Saturday
A crime scene is in place on Albion Street on Saturday morning.
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 11:17 am
Updated
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 11:20 am
Police have cordoned off an area between Boots and Starbucks, with officers guarding the scene.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.
More to follow.
