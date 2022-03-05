Police have cordoned off an area between Boots and Starbucks, with officers guarding the scene.

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.