A warrant was executed this morning (Tuesday) by police at a premise on Walkergate, Pontefract, where officers found nearly 1,000 live plants and multiple drying rooms containing more than 200kg of cropped cannabis. The initial estimate is that the warehouse building contained £2,628,771 worth of drugs.

Two men, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug, abstracting electricity and entering the UK without leave. They are currently in custody.

Temporary Superintendent Phil Jackson, of Wakefield District, said: “This is the largest single seizure of drugs by the Wakefield District Neighbourhood Impact Team since their introduction in October 2021.

Inside the property, officers found nearly 1,000 live plants and multiple drying rooms containing more than 200kg of cropped cannabis. Photos; West Yorkshire Police

“We know issues around drug production, supply and use has been a long-term concern in the district. I hope this action shows that we will act on community intelligence and respond quickly to protect our communities from the harm that illegal drugs cause. Ultimately, the drugs that we have seized today will now not make it on to the streets of Pontefract or elsewhere.”

The Wakefield District Neighbourhood Impact Team was introduced as part of Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery) in July 2021. The district was allocated additional Home Office funding for an intensive whole-system approach to tackling drug misuse and drug-related crime.