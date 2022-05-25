Officers from Wakefield West and Rural Neighbourhood Police Teams were involved in the dismantling of the large-scale operation which had been discovered on the outskirts of the city centre.
Police were initially alerted when a local resident called to report a suspected burglary at an empty property.
Officers found the cannabis farm at the address in South Parade when they attended on May 17.
Various reports suggest there were between 650 and 1,400 plants.
An investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made as of yet.
This article was first published by the Wakefield Express.