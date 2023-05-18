Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, West Yorkshire, appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with the murders of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25.

Ms Higton and Mr Harnett were found dead at her house on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osbourne confirmed his name and date of birth from the dock at the start of the 10-minute hearing.

Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the murders of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, remanded Osbourne in custody and said he will next be before the court on July 5 for a pre-trial hearing.

A provisional trial date was set for November 6, with a time estimate of seven to 10 days.

The judge told the defendant he was allowing a slighter longer time before the pre-trial hearing, saying: “I have set it so your legal team has plenty of time to take instructions and for you to see a doctor, which is likely to happen in the near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osbourne is charged with two counts of murder as well as false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to another woman.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to the address at 9.53am on Monday after paramedics found two people with multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.