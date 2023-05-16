A 30-year-old Huddersfield man was taken into custody for questioning by West Yorkshire Police yesterday (May 16) as an inquiry into the double murder remains ongoing. It comes after the discovery of two bodies at a house in Harpe Inge, Dalton, Huddersfield, just before 10am.

Paramedics attended the property yesterday and found a man and a woman who had suffered multiple injuries. They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, described the incident as an “exceptionally serious offence” and promised a “full investigation” with “extensive inquiries” to continue in the area. He appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity at the property on Sunday night or yesterday morning to come forward.

Officers were called to an address in Harpe Inge, Dalton, Huddersfield. Picture: Google.