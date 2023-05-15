Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Huddersfield murder: Double murder inquiry launched after man and woman found dead in home

Detectives have launched a double murder inquiry following the discovery of two bodies at a house in West Yorkshire earlier today.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th May 2023, 19:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 19:17 BST

Officers were called to an address in Harpe Inge, Dalton, Huddersfield, just before 10am on Monday after paramedics attended the property and found a man and a woman who had suffered multiple injuries.

The pair were confirmed to have died at the scene and West Yorkshire Police have launched a double murder inquiry.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman.

Officers were called to an address in Harpe Inge, Dalton, Huddersfield. Picture: GoogleOfficers were called to an address in Harpe Inge, Dalton, Huddersfield. Picture: Google
Officers were called to an address in Harpe Inge, Dalton, Huddersfield. Picture: Google

“We are conducting extensive inquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place. I am appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight or this morning at the property on Harpe Inge to contact us.

“Residents in the nearby area will also note an increased police presence on their streets and I want to reassure them and the wider community we are doing all we can to bring persons responsible for this offence to justice.”

A full police presence has been in place at the address and at nearby locations in Huddersfield while detailed forensic enquiries have been conducted and anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 408 of May 15, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.