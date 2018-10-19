Huddersfield grooming gang: How young girls were exploited and raped in car parks, a snooker centre and a takeaway

Jurors at Leeds Crown Court heard "chilling" details of how girls were passed around gang members and subjected to degrading abuse after being drugged and violently attacked.

Victims were often trafficked to isolated moorland areas or to parties where their drinks would be spiked so they would be "rendered senseless"

Girls would wake up naked or partially clothed, not knowing what had happened to them.

Truth or dare games were played and girls were ordered to perform sexual acts with others.

Sexual acts done would often take place in the presence of other Asian men and other young girls.

If they did not comply they were either threatened or beaten.

Describing the abuse, Judge Marson said: "The details were chilling. It was persistent and prolonged.

"Having been plied with alcohol and drugs, girls were raped, they were trafficked to isolated areas or to houses for the purpose of sexual abuse by those who took them or by others.

"When taken to isolated places such as the moors or a reservoir, if they didn't comply they were, on occasions, beaten.

"They were told they would be left to make their own way back, children on their own, children late at night in isolated areas.

"They were taken to so-called parties at houses where there would be older Asian men.

"Again they were plied with alcohol and drugs, on occasion drinks were spiked and many times these girls were rendered senseless.

"They would be taken to a room where, one by one, men would go and abuse these girls sexually.

"Sometimes no contraception was used, sometimes plastic bags were used as condoms.

"It was disgusting and degrading."

During interviews with the police the girls were asked why they hadn't complained or why they kept going back.

Girls spoke of being scared by threats and violence to them and their families.

So corrupted were some of the girls by the abuse that they regarded the behaviour as normal.

The judge continued: "They were raped and sexually abused in cars, car parks, houses, a snooker centre, a takeaway, in a park and other places.

"It is clear that once the will of these girls had been overborne, they continued to be plied with alcohol and drugs and they were controlled by violence and/or the threat of violence, either to them personally or to their families."

Girls regularly went missing from home, causing great distress to their families.

They became secretive and aggressive and they came home often drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Judge Marson said: "Some were almost senseless when they arrived home.

"Many came home injured, having been sexually assaulted"

"(Two victims) were forced to commit crime and served substantial custodial sentences for it.

"Girls repeatedly went back knowing they would be abused, because they were too frightened for themselves and their families not to.

"These girls changed beyond recognition."

