Ernest Weber, 45, of no fixed address and Adam Tolwinski, 39, of Devonshire Street, Keighley appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (April 19) charged with the murder of Mr Michalowski as well as perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.

A third man, Piotr Weber, 42, of Bridgend Close in Middlesbrough, had appeared before the courts at an earlier hearing in March charged with perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial. All have been remanded in custody and will stand trial before Leeds Crown Court starting on September 4.

Mr Michalowski disappeared in Birkby, Huddersfield in March 2011, leading to police launching an extensive and long running operation to uncover what had happened to him. His remains were located in land in Mixenden in December 2020.

