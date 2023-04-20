News you can trust since 1890
Huddersfield disappearance: Men charged with murder and 'preventing legal burial' after remains discovered

Three men will stand trial in Leeds later this year after being charged in connection with the 2011 disappearance and murder of Dariusz Michalowski.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST

Ernest Weber, 45, of no fixed address and Adam Tolwinski, 39, of Devonshire Street, Keighley appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (April 19) charged with the murder of Mr Michalowski as well as perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.

A third man, Piotr Weber, 42, of Bridgend Close in Middlesbrough, had appeared before the courts at an earlier hearing in March charged with perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial. All have been remanded in custody and will stand trial before Leeds Crown Court starting on September 4.

Mr Michalowski disappeared in Birkby, Huddersfield in March 2011, leading to police launching an extensive and long running operation to uncover what had happened to him. His remains were located in land in Mixenden in December 2020.

Mr Michalowski disappeared in Birkby, Huddersfield in March 2011. Picture: James Hardisty/WYPMr Michalowski disappeared in Birkby, Huddersfield in March 2011. Picture: James Hardisty/WYP
The men were arrested in March 2023, following enquiries by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, in association with law enforcement partners in the UK and Europe.