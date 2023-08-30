Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Hotdale Grove: Armed police descend on Leeds street after reports of a group with machetes and possible gun

Armed police descended on a residential street in Leeds after reports of a disturbance involving a group armed with machetes and what appeared to be a handgun.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST

The incident, in Holtdale Grove on Saturday (August 26), saw officers deployed at around 10.30pm – but the suspects had left the area when they arrived.

However, as a result of enquiries, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to investigate the incident.

Most Popular
Armed police descended on Holtdale Grove after reports of a disturbance involving a group of men armed with machetes and what appeared to be a handgun on the evening of August 26.Armed police descended on Holtdale Grove after reports of a disturbance involving a group of men armed with machetes and what appeared to be a handgun on the evening of August 26.
Armed police descended on Holtdale Grove after reports of a disturbance involving a group of men armed with machetes and what appeared to be a handgun on the evening of August 26.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230476671 or via the force’s Live Chat website.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.