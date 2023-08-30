Armed police descended on a residential street in Leeds after reports of a disturbance involving a group armed with machetes and what appeared to be a handgun.

The incident, in Holtdale Grove on Saturday (August 26), saw officers deployed at around 10.30pm – but the suspects had left the area when they arrived.

However, as a result of enquiries, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230476671 or via the force’s Live Chat website.