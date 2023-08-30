Horsley Hale Farm: Leeds woman arrested over death of girl, 2, at Ely holiday park
Two-year-old Isabella Tucker was struck at Horsley Hale Farm in Horsley Hale, near Littleport, on Friday (August 25), Cambridgeshire Police said.
The youngster, from Ronald Street in Shadwell, east London, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, after the incident at about 6.45pm.
Despite efforts to save her, she died of her injuries.
Her mother, Vaida Sprainyte, said in a tribute released through police: “A beautiful daughter and little sister. It’s so easy to love you. Loved you from first sight and will love you forever.”
A 42-year-old woman from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, police confirmed.
She has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough on November 24.
The force has asked for anyone who was at the holiday park and may have witnessed the incident to report information via its website, quoting incident 35/NT/16816/23, or by calling 101.