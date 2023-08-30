A woman from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a toddler was hit by a vehicle at a holiday park in Ely.

Two-year-old Isabella Tucker was struck at Horsley Hale Farm in Horsley Hale, near Littleport, on Friday (August 25), Cambridgeshire Police said.

The youngster, from Ronald Street in Shadwell, east London, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, after the incident at about 6.45pm.

Despite efforts to save her, she died of her injuries.

Two-year-old girl Isabella Tucker, inset, was killed after the crash at Horsley Hale Farm in Horsley Hale, near Littleport, Ely, on August 26. Pictures: Google/PA.

Her mother, Vaida Sprainyte, said in a tribute released through police: “A beautiful daughter and little sister. It’s so easy to love you. Loved you from first sight and will love you forever.”

A 42-year-old woman from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, police confirmed.

She has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough on November 24.