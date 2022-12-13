Lorna Lee Thynne, 52, of Horsforth, said that she was attacked by two men while walking her two chihuahuas in the area at around 7pm last Thursday (December 8). She said that she was punched in the face before one of the men stabbed her in the chin with a knife.

Ms Thynne said that she is in an ongoing dispute with another resident who she thinks may have been behind the attack.

She also shared shocking pictures of the wound following the attack, one of which is below.

Lorna Lee Thynne had to receive stitches following the attack near her home in Horsforth.

She said she took her two dogs for a walk around the block from her bungalow when she entered the ginnel near to The Grove. She said: “Just as I was going in I heard footsteps behind me and there was two men. One of them grabbed my arm and the other punched me in the face.

"One of them then pulled out a knife. I pushed the guy back a little bit and put my head down and then as I lifted it back up he put the knife in my chin.

"I fell to the floor. I think I collapsed. I woke up with the dogs licking my face and looked up and saw the two guys going towards a dark coloured vehicle. I waited on the floor until they had gone so they didn’t come back.”

Ms Thynne said she then took her dogs back to the house and her partner found her “on the floor with blood everywhere”. She was then taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she received stitches for the injury.

Lorna Lee Thynne said she was attacked and stabbed in the chin while walking her dogs in Horsforth

Talking about the impact of the attack while fighting back tears, Ms Thynne said: “I don’t want to live here anymore. I’m scared.

"I’m poorly myself which is why I normally don’t walk my dogs very far. Now I don’t want to go anywhere.

"I’m just shocked. I could have died.”

She said that the two men, one of them who she thought she might know, were wearing hoods and added that one of them had glasses. The incident has since been reported to the police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.29pm on Thursday, December 8, police received a report of a woman having been assaulted and received a wound to her chin from a knife during an incident in Horsforth. The victim, a 52-year-old woman, reported being approached by two males in the vicinity of a path that runs between The Grove and Feast Field at about 7pm.

“One man punched her to the face and grabbed hold of her and the other produced a knife which caused the injury to her chin that needed stitches at hospital. The men left the scene in a dark blue car. They were described as white, aged 35 to 45, wearing dark clothing. It is believed to have been a targeted attack on the victim.