A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted near a school in Leeds.

The teenager was attacked on St Margaret’s Avenue in the Horsforth area, according to the head of a nearby school.

Police said they were called to the scene just before 3pm on Tuesday to reports of an assault.

They said another teenage boy has been arrested.

West Yorkshire Police said the teenager was seriously injured in the Town Street area of Horsforth. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Paul Bell, head of Horsforth School, said the boy who was stabbed is a former pupil.

In a message to parents, he said: “You will be aware of a distressing incident in the community today, involving a former student of Horsforth School who was stabbed on St Margaret’s Avenue.

“The police are aware and working with the school.

“Our thoughts and sympathies lie with his family at this time while the student is receiving medical treatment.”

Dr Bell said: “We are aware of the distress and upset this has caused students and staff who know the student.

“We will be supporting students and staff in school and will update you as soon as we are able.

“We have limited information at this time.”

A large police presence has been reported in the area and people living in Horsforth saw an air ambulance at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm today to a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured.

“Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.