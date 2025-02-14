A motorist who smashed head-on into a BMW on the M1 while trying to evade police has been jailed again for leading officers on another death-defying chase.

Macauley Billings was jailed in 2022 for the crash which seriously injured three - including his two terrified passengers who begged him to stop.

He was jailed again this week after leading police on another high-speed chase, reaching speeds up to 80mph in built-up areas of Wakefield. He was also being pursued by a police helicopter.

Dash-cam footage was played to Leeds Crown Court which showed the lengthy pursuit around the Pinderfields and Stanley area of Wakefield on the afternoon of January 20.

Driving a Vauxhall Corsa, Billings overtook on blind bends, took a roundabout the wrong way, drove into oncoming traffic and forced other drivers into evasive action, including a bus.

Billings (pictured) was jailed again for a second dangerous police chase, less than two years after he was jailed for a horror smash which almost killed three people. | WYP / National World

He eventually crashed into a mound of earth and was arrested. He then gave a no-comment interview to police.

Billings, of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, has 13 previous convictions for 36 offences, many of which are driving-related.

He appeared in court over a video link from custody. He admitted a charge of dangerous driving, driving while banned and without insurance.

Mitigating, Nicholas Leadbeater said Billings was aware that custody was inevitable, given his record.

He said that he was waiting for an operation to fit a metal plate in his head because a large chunk of skull is missing that has left his brain unprotected.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told Billings: “You have a very, very bad record for driving offences.”

He said he had been released from custody 15 months ago, and added: “It seems it did not register that if you were caught there would be another lengthy sentence.

“It’s clearly good fortune there was not a collision with another vehicle. As to what was going through your mind, I will never know.”

He gave him 16 months’ jail and a new driving ban, which mean he will not be eligible to obtain a licence for another nine years and 10 months.

Billings was jailed for 43 months in October 2022 for the horror smash on the M1 near Wakefield in April of that year.

Trying to outrun police, he purposely drove a Skoda Fabia on the motorway against the flow of traffic, colliding with the BMW.

The BMW driver had to have part of his small bowel removed, as well as suffering fractures to his spine, pelvis and ribs.

One of Billings’ passengers had to have his left arm amputated and also suffered a broken leg. The other passenger suffered from a fractured sternum and broke both legs.

The judge told him: “Your passengers begged you to stop – they were aware of the risk of injury and death – you were prepared to take that risk. There are three lives that your actions have wrecked.”