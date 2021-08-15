Horror as dog stolen from outside Lidl in Leeds
A dog has been stolen from outside a Lidl store in Leeds, police revealed.
In a post by West Yorkshire Police - Wildlife & Rural Crime social media team, the force said the dog was stolen from outside Lidl on Amberton Road, Leeds.
The dog was recovered a short time later by the owner.
The theft was one of 14 incidents involving animals across the last 24 hours in West Yorkshire.
"12 x Dog related incidents (loose/noise/bites)
"2 x Farm animal related
"As always there may have been things that have been reported direct to local wildlife officers that may not be included on this report."