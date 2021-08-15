Horror as dog stolen from outside Lidl in Leeds

A dog has been stolen from outside a Lidl store in Leeds, police revealed.

By Daniel Sheridan
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 1:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 15th August 2021, 5:44 pm

In a post by West Yorkshire Police - Wildlife & Rural Crime social media team, the force said the dog was stolen from outside Lidl on Amberton Road, Leeds.

The dog was recovered a short time later by the owner.

The theft was one of 14 incidents involving animals across the last 24 hours in West Yorkshire.

