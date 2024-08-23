Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a dog was deliberately drowned with weights in Wakefield.

The female whippet-type dog was found on Wednesday (August 14) in the River Calder, near a BP Garage in Doncaster Road.

A bag which contained a rope with a brick on the end and a dumbbell were tied around the dog’s neck to weigh them down.

A bag with a brick and dumb bell were used to drown the dog | RSPCA

The dog’s body was retrieved by the K9-SAR search and rescue group, who took the dog to a local vets. Examination by the vet concluded that the dog was likely alive when she entered the water, and therefore died as a result of drowning. Due to the cause of death, the vets contacted the RSPCA to investigate.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ollie Wilkes, who is investigating, said: “What happened to this poor dog is heart-breaking and upsetting and we are keen to find the person or people responsible. There is no excuse to treat an animal like this.

“The dog had a mammary tumour but this didn’t cause her death. She also isn’t microchipped so we have no way of knowing who owned her, which is why we are relying on the public to help. If you recognise the dog and know where she came from, please do get in touch with us so we can follow this up.”

Those with information are asking to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1330931.