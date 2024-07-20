Tong Way arson: Horror as car set on fire in Leeds with two children inside as teenage woman arrested

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jul 2024, 09:41 BST
A woman has been arrested over an arson attack in Leeds that saw a car with two children inside set on fire.

The two youngsters had to be rescued from the burning vehicle on Tong Way on Thursday evening (July 18) by their mother and a neighbour.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.52pm on Thursday (July 18), a woman reported her car had been deliberately set alight while her two children were still in the vehicle in Tong Way, Leeds.

The arson attack happened on Tong Way in Leeds on Thursday, July 18The arson attack happened on Tong Way in Leeds on Thursday, July 18
The arson attack happened on Tong Way in Leeds on Thursday, July 18 | Google

“She and a neighbour brought the children to safety, and they were checked over by ambulance staff with no concerns found. 

“A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the incident and remains in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

