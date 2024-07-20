Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been arrested over an arson attack in Leeds that saw a car with two children inside set on fire.

The two youngsters had to be rescued from the burning vehicle on Tong Way on Thursday evening (July 18) by their mother and a neighbour.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.52pm on Thursday (July 18), a woman reported her car had been deliberately set alight while her two children were still in the vehicle in Tong Way, Leeds.

“She and a neighbour brought the children to safety, and they were checked over by ambulance staff with no concerns found.

“A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the incident and remains in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”