One of the group was heard to say “we’ve got the keys” before they jumped into her car and making off. The thieves, all wearing dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms and puffa jackets, smashed their way into the property on Broadcroft Grove in Tingley by throwing a rock at the rear patio door window.

CCTV from neighbouring houses showed two of the males scaling a fence to gain access to the rear of the property at around 1.35pm on January 30.

The woman heard the smash and came running down the stairs, telling them to get out as they snatched the car keys and climbed into the BMW. She took out her phone and managed to take a photo and capture the face of one of the gang climbing into the passenger seat.

Logan was part of a gang that was "scoping" the Tingley street for cars to steal.

Luckily, the car was also fitted with a tracker and was later abandoned on Birch Court in Morley. The police later identified 19-year-old Fynley Logan from the photo, prosecutor Benjamin Bell told Leeds Crown Court.

The next day Logan was spotted by police in the area driving a Toyota Yaris fitted with false number plates. When he attempted to make off, the police made tactical contact to bring the Yaris to a standstill. He was found in possession of bags of cannabis.

He made no comments during his police interview, but it was determined from cell site information that his mobile phone was in the Tingley area during the previous day’s break in.

Logan, who is from the Leeds area but is of no fixed address, admitted burglary, theft of the BMW, possession of Class B drugs and driving without a licence or insurance.

Initially held on remand, he was later released on bail. He has no previous convictions. A probation report read to the court found him to be an “extremely immature young man” who fell in with a group of troublemakers.

The probation officer said: “He has told me he has wasted the last few years and he is very ashamed. He did express genuine remorse. His experience of prison has really scared him.”

No mitigation was offered by his barrister, Tom Jackson, after Judge Simon Batiste said he would not send Logan back to custody. Instead he gave him two years’ jail, suspended for two years, a four-month electronic-tag monitoring order and 180 hours of unpaid work.

He told him: “You were scoping properties to see what cars that could be stolen. The owner must have been absolutely terrified by what had taken place. She had presence of mind to take photos.