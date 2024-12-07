Homes had to be evacuated after a drug dealer ran over a gas main and rammed two police cars in a desperate bid to flee.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known addict Shaun Ingham was behind the wheel of a grey Audi that was reported to be dealing drugs, when police tried to box the vehicle in.

Leeds Crown Court heard that 52-year-old Ingham had been on Ledger Lane in Outwood on April 11, 2022, when the two cars pulled the manoeuvre to stop him escaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He ignored requests to turn off the engine and police smashed the window and tried to Taser him. Ingham revered at speed, smashing into one police car, then drove forward at speed, smashing into the second.

Drug dealer Ingham (inset) smashed into two police cars and ruptured a mains gas pipe as he tried evade arrest. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

The Audi collided with the gas main causing it to rupture and he was finally arrested. Officers found £900 worth of crack cocaine and heroin in the car. He gave no comments.

Residents in the immediate areas had to leave their homes while the gas leak was fixed, prosecutor AdamWalker told the court.

But while on bail, Ingham continued to sell drugs and fell prey to an undercover police sting, with officers posing as addicts. On three occasions in November 2022, Ingham sold them crack and heroin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrested again, he denied selling drugs and was due to stand trial. He did not show up so was arrested and placed on remand.

Appearing in court this week from HMP Leeds, he admitted four counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, three of dealing in Class A drugs, and dangerous driving.

Ingham, of Bolus Close, Wakefield, has 22 previous convictions for 49 offences. Mitigating, James Littlehales sid Ingham had a “long-standing” drug addiction and was selling to feed his own habit.

He said that an officer actually saw Ingham smoking a crack pipe before he sold him drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Ray Singh questioned why Ingham had initially pleaded not guilty when he was “caught red-handed”.

He said of Ingham’s need to feed his own habit by selling: “I have very little sympathy, you know the pain and suffering being an addict yourself. You know the lengths and desperation of offences you have to commit to fund that addiction.

“You are prepared to inflict the same misery on other individuals in selling those drugs to them.”

He jailed him for five-and-half years, and gave him a 42-month driving ban. He must also take an extended retest to get his licence back.