A Leeds city centre homeless man knocked a reveller unconscious with one punch that was heard by shocked onlookers up to 200 metres away.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, a bleed to the brain and was in hospital for six months caused by the single blow delivered by Luke Rawson, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The pair were seen arguing on Briggate shortly before 5am on April 16 last year when witnesses said they saw 32-year-old Rawson lash out, striking the man to the face.

He fell back and struck his head on the concrete floor. Prosecuting, James Holding said one woman later described it as being “absolutely brutal” and his fall “made an awful sound” which she heard from several hundred metres away.

Rawson punched the man following an argument on Briggate. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Rawson was then seen standing over the unconscious man and shouted: “You’ve just been sparked out.”

He then walked away in the direction of the Corn Exchange without checking on the victim’s welfare. Others helped put the man in the recovery position and the emergency services were called.

A CT scan revealed a fracture to the back of his skull and a bleed on his brain. He has no recollection of that night, and despite being discharged from hospital, still has long-lasting effects and spends most days sleeping.

Rawson, now of Cottingley Court, Beeston, gave a no-comment interview to police, but did concede that the victim did not deserve to be punched. He said he did not like the way the man was talking to him, but admitted the victim was not offering any threat of violence.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of Section 20 GBH, wounding without intent. He has a previous conviction for GBH for which he received a two-year suspended sentence.

Mitigating, Rukhshanda Hussain said Rawson’s best mitigation was his early guilty plea. She said: “There was an argument and he accepts he went too far. He never intended the injuries he would cause. He accepts it was unjustifiable.”