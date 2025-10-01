Homeless Leeds man found living in Audi stolen in house burglary

A stolen Audi that was chased through Leeds was being used as a home for a heroin addict, a court was told.

Nicholas Canning was behind the wheel of the A3 model which he crashed after the brief pursuit.

Officers responded to reports in the early hours of January 2 that the car was seen in south Leeds on cloned plates. It had been stolen from outside a home on December 1.

Canning U-turned when he saw police and made off, but he struck a small wall and then tried to get out and run, before being detained, prosecutor Aimilia Katsoulakis told Leeds Crown Court.

The officers found screwdrivers and a knife in the car. They also found Canning was banned from driving.

He was found guilty after a trial of handling stolen goods, fraudulently use of a registration plate, driving while disqualified, having no insurance and possession of a bladed article.

Canning, of Allenby Gardens, Beeston, also admitted possession of a kitchen knife and single wrap of heroin from February 13 last year.

Officers had seen him leave a suspected “trap house” - a property used for dealing and taking drugs - in Leeds, and arrested him.

Mitigating, Eddison Flint conceded Canning faced a custodial sentence. He said he had been on remand since July 3 after failing to show for court.

He said Canning had found himself homeless earlier this year and a friend had given him the Audi to live in.

He added that Canning has since reduced his intake of the prescribed heroin-alternative drug, methadone, and was aiming to leave illegal substances behind.

He said: “He is trying to put his best foot forward and kick the addiction that has plagued him for so long.

“He is well on the way to being drug-free.”

Judge Kate Rayfield agreed it had to be a custodial sentence because of the bladed article offences.

She jailed him for 22 months and said: “The message has to go out that people who carry knives go to prison.”