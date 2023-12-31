A homeless man bizarrely threatened to attack a man with a harmonica at a bus stop when the victim refused to give him money.

Barry Nelson had approached the man on the afternoon of October 28 telling him he needed cash to get home. He then became aggressive and abusive and spat in the man’s face before threatening to hit him with the instrument.

He then snatched the man’s bag of groceries and fled. He later admitted a charge of robbery, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Nelson later broke into his niece’s home and “trashed” it on November 21 when she was away, stealing money and cigarettes. When the police were called by her neighbour, Nelson became abusive and spat on the floor of the police van.

Nelson threatened to assault a man at a bus stop with a harmonica. (pic by National World)

The 51-year-old, who appeared in court via video link from prison, admitted robbery of the man’s groceries, burglary dwelling, two counts of criminal damage and failing to attend a drug assessment.

Nelson, who was living at Foundry Mill Terrace, Seacroft, has 21 previous convictions, including a five-year sentence for robbery.

Mitigating, Derek Duffy said Nelson’s life had spiralled out of control after his partner of 13 years died just a few months ago. With the tenancy of their home in her name, he found himself homeless.

Mr Duffy said: “It’s clear a drug problem had already started to get out of hand and over the past three months he was effectively homeless. His issues started to spiral out of control. The majority of these offences have arisen from that.”