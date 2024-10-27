Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A homeless sex offender found begging outside McDonald’s has been sent back to prison, after potential accommodation to release him into was snapped up.

Daniel Davison was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month for breaching the terms of the sex offender register, and was hoping to receive a non-custodial sentence after finally being offered a place to live.

The case was inexplicably removed from the list and he appeared this week instead and told the accommodation was no longer available. As a result, Judge Neil Clark said he had no other choice but to jail him.

Davison, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, had to be muted during the hearing because of his disruptive behaviour.

The court heard that Davison was jailed in 2006 for rape of a child under 13 and put on the sex offender register for life. He must tell the police of a change of address within a few days.

The 34-year-old was spoken to by police outside McDonald’s on Elland Road and told them he was “sleeping rough”. He had failed to inform the authorities that he had been homeless, putting him in breach of the register.

He admitted the breach. He has 15 convictions for 19 offences, including many previous breaches and failures to comply with court orders.

Mitigating, Martin Morrow said he could understand Davison’s frustrations because of the accommodation being available for him when the case was listed last week.

He said Davison had suffered a serious head injury as an eight-year-old which caused him learning difficulties and left him suffering seizures.

He said his life had “spiralled” after he lost his previous accommodation and had been on remand since September 26.

Judge Clark told Davison: “You have,throughout your life, struggled to find work and accommodation and have resorted to begging. You are in many ways vulnerable.”

He gave him a 24-week jail sentence.