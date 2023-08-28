Homeless cannabis gardener found tending to 250 plants during house raid

A cannabis gardener tried to flee through the front door of a house, as officers tried to break in through a reinforced back door.

But Feruz Borigi only got about 10 metres from the property on Bowman Street in Wakefield before he was detained, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Officers found 250 plants and a professional set up with lamps, fans and transformers in the cellar, both bedrooms and the loft. The electricity had also been bypassed.

Prosecutor Ayman Khokhar said it was “clear” people were living in the house, with fresh food in the fridge and keys to allow people to come and go.

The cannabis farm was found at a property on Bowman Street, Wakefield. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

Following his arrest, 35-year-old Albanian immigrant Borigi said he found himself homeless in Wakefield and was approached by a group of men 10 days before his arrest, and offered accommodation if he worked by watering the illegal plants.

He said he was not threatened or coerced into taking part, and was free to come and go.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he has been held on remand, he admitted a charge of producing cannabis.

Mitigating, Nathan Davis conceded that due to Borigi being homeless, a suspended sentence could not be considered.

He said: “His role was one of a gardener. In essence, he has been take advantage of.”

He said he came to the UK a year ago, fleeing Albania because of financial problems and has no previous convictions He has two young children in Albania aged four and seven.

The court heard that he was served a notice to be removed from the UK last year, had applied for asylum and was flagged up as a potential victim of trafficking, before he absconded and landed in Wakefield.

Judge Penelope Belcher handed him a 12-month jail sentence, and said he played a less role, but there had been elements of a higher role.