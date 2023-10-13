Hollin Lane, Crigglestone: Police investigating suspicious item after builders find 'bomb' during renovation of Yorkshire bungalow
West Yorkshire Police are investigating after builders reportedly found a ‘home-made bomb’ at a bungalow in a village near Wakefield.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man believed to be the owner of the property, which is being renovated, claimed that the item had been discovered beneath a floorboard, though police said it was in the garden.
An Army bomb disposal unit is also believed to be at the scene on Hollin Lane in Crigglestone.
West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.07pm today (Friday), police received a report of what was believed to be a suspicious item in the garden of an address in Hollin Lane, Crigglestone. A cordon and road closure are currently in place while further enquiries are carried out.”
No further information has been released.