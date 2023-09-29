Holbeck stabbing: Armed police and helicopter deployed after horrific machete attack in Leeds
Detectives are appealing for information after the man was attacked and seriously injured outside of a convenience store in Leeds last night (Thursday).
Armed police, supported by a police helicopter, were deployed at 7.14pm after receiving reports of a man having been stabbed near the Kasa store on Top Moor Side in Holbeck.
Upon arrival the victim, a 38-year-old man was found nearby in Recreation Place and was given first aid by officers before being taken to hospital for treatment to a serious injury to his leg, which was later confirmed as not being life threatening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Initial enquiries indicate he was attacked by a masked male armed with a machete who had chased him into the Kasa convenience store.
“A large scene was put in place covering the area between where the incident occurred and where the victim was found to undergo forensic examination. It has since been lifted.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230541480 or online.
Increased stop and search powers have been put in place temporarily in the Holbeck and Beeston area following the incident as part of work to deter any further incidents and to keep the community safe.
The 24-hour order, which was made under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, runs until 9pm tonight and is subject to ongoing review by senior officers.
It covers an area bordered by Dewsbury Road, Beeston Ring Road, Gelderd Road, Domestic Road, Holbeck Lane, Nineveh Road, and Dewsbury Road.
It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.
Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have increased their patrols of the area to reassure the community following the incident and are liaising with key community representatives to keep them updated.