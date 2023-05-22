Police had sighted the moped rider shortly before the incident and he was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving over the limit.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in the Holbeck area of Leeds on Saturday (May 20).

“The collision happened at around 8.10pm in parkland area off Holbeck Moor Road and involved an orange Yamaha moped and a pedestrian.

“Both the pedestrian and moped rider were taken to hospital. The pedestrian’s injuries are described as serious but not life threatening, with the moped rider suffering minor injuries.

“A police off-road motorcyclist had sighted the moped rider shortly before this incident. The moped was not being pursued by police at the time of the collision.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit. He has been interviewed and released under investigation.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the orange Yamaha moped prior to the collision. Anyone who was in the area who has a dashcam is asked to check whether they have any relevant footage.