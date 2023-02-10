Armed counter terrorism officers swooped on the Chicken Diner in Ravensthorpe on the night of September 22, 2021 after the caller said he saw chemicals and blueprints targeting the popular shopping mall.

Six people, including five men and a woman, were arrested at gunpoint from the shop and the area cordoned off for hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, caller Ramiz Khan had fabricated the details and was found to have been behind two previous bogus emergency calls to police prior.

Khand told police that people at the Chicken Diner were planning to plant a bomb at the White Rose Centre.

He was jailed for 32 months at Leeds Crown Court after admitting a charge of perverting the course of justice.

The court was told by prosecutor Robert Galley that during the call from Khan he told the operator: “They are planning something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the six victims – who either worked at or lived above the takeaway – were apprehended, a search failed to unearth ant chemicals or terrorist plans. They were all released within 22 hours after it became apparent the call was a hoax.

The court was told that the arrested people were left traumatised by their experience while suspicion that they were terrorists continues to haunt them.

Khan, aged 34, was eventually traced through mobile phone sites and CCTV from a shop showed him buying the phone used. It was estimated that the 116 officers were involved in the case at a cost of more than £13,000.

He has no previous convictions, but the court was told he previously made a call to police to say his brother was being held hostage by machete-wielding men, and another that a salon was under siege. He was not prosecuted for either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating on his behalf, Robin Frieze said it was a single call he made and it was “short-lived”, but conceded how serious it was. He added: “He understands what he did. He does not pretend there’s any justification for making this phone call at all.

"It’s not possible to give a satisfactory explanation as to why he did it, other than he is very sorry.”

In sentencing Khan, Judge Rodney Jameson told him: “These were people who were entirely innocent and had no idea what was going on. Most of them spoke little or no English and had no idea what was happening.”

Speaking afterwards, Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Khan today for his act in making a false report of very serious criminal activity at a premises in Dewsbury in September 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His malicious act resulted in genuine community concern and a significant emergency services response wasting money and precious police and partner resources which could have been better employed investigating genuine offending.