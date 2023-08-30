Prison inspectors have criticised Armley jail over the number of suicides and the overcrowded conditions, claiming prisoners are being locked in their cells for too long.

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons said little improvement had been made in the last 12 months, following a recent study.

The report reads: “The inspection in 2022 raised serious concerns about the numbers of prisoners taking their own lives, and, despite making progress in many other areas, leaders had failed to address this vital issue – seven prisoners had taken their own lives since our inspection just 13 months ago, and Leeds now had the second highest rate of self-inflicted deaths of any prison in England and Wales.”

Independent officials spent three days at the jail this July before publishing their recent findings. A new governor for HMP Leeds has been appointed since last year’s inspection, along with other leadership changes which inspectors said had “slowed progress in a number of key areas”.

HMP Leeds was criticised following a recent inspection. (pic by HM Prison Inspectorate)

In relation to the worrying number of deaths, they said the prison and probation ombudsman were failing to identify risks when prisoners arrived, and that long periods spent locked in cells were common factors in the deaths.

They also said action to address self-harm had “started far too late and its impact on the experience of prisoners was yet to be realised”, and again pointed to the limited time spent out of cells.

Needlessly still using ‘Covid-19 bubbles’ that were implemented during lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus was also contributing to the problem.

The inspectors found that there were still around 200 prisoners in Armley with no job in the prison system, despite there being enough places for everyone to work part-time.

Those without such work were spending more than 23 hours a day locked up, with just 45 minutes out of their cell. This compared to four hours for those working.