Colin Mitchell was found hanged in his cell at HMP Leeds on November 18, 2020 and pronounced dead aged 71 years old. Mr Mitchell’s trial for alleged sexual offences started on November 16 and he was due to appear in court for the third day on the morning he was found hanged.

An investigation into his death was carried out by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman and published this month. The author of the report, Sue McAllister said: “The investigation found that when Mr Mitchell returned from court on November 16 and 17, he was not screened as he should have been to check for any potential risk of suicide and self-harm. My investigation also found that staff did not properly assess Mr Mitchell’s risk of suicide and self-harm when he had arrived at Leeds and that they therefore missed an opportunity to identify that the start of Mr Mitchell’s trial might increase his risk of suicide.”

The inspection found that when Mr Mitchell was remanded in custody reception staff at the prison “did not properly assess” Mr Mitchell and failed to record that he had recent suicidal thoughts. Ms McAllister said: “As a result, when his trial started in November, this information was not considered in the context of a potential trigger or increase in his risk.”

Colin Mitchell died at HMP Leeds in Armley while on trial for sex offences. Photo: Simon Hulme

She also said that Mr Mitchell’s key worker was unable to meet him for over a month before the trial started, which was deemed a “missed opportunity”.

The report lists a number of recommendations for the prison and the providers of the health care, Practice Plus Group, including ensuring that reception staff and other employees be more diligent when checking prisoner’s risk of self harm and suicide. It also recommended ensuring that vulnerable prisoners are visited by their key workers more regularly.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Colin Mitchell. We have accepted and actioned all the recommendations made by the PPO to help ensure the safety of prisoners and improve access to the support they need.”