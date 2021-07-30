Timothy Cawley is today starting a decade-long sentence after admitting causing the deaths of Ian Broadhurst and Matthew Wilson in an horrific crash on Bradford Road, East Ardsley.

Mr Wilson's mum, Michelle Knapton, spoke of her family's devastation as she read a victim statement to Leeds Crown Court.

A Judge told the 35-year-old car dealer he had shown 'complete contempt' for people's lives when he caused the tragedy in June 2019.

Ian Broadhurst, left, and Matthew Wilson were killed in the car crash caused by Timothy Cawley in East Ardsley.

Mrs Knapton addressed the court as Cawley sat in the dock at the sentencing hearing.

She said: "I remember hearing those harrowing words that I will take to my grave, 'my son has died'.

"How the hell do I get through this?

"My child isn't supposed to go before me. I have lived my life and he was just at the starting point of his with so much to look forward to.

Timothy Cawley was told he had shown 'a complete contempt for people's lives' as he was jailed for ten years for causing death by dangerous driving.

"His life wasn't just taken - It was robbed.

"He did not have a bad bone in his body.

"He was vulnerable and did everything he could to please people without thinking about it

"I talk to Matthew's pictures and tell him that I love him before I go to bed."

Mrs Knapton said more than 300 people attended her son's funeral and described how the death had impacted upon the lives of many who knew her son

Ms Knapton told Cawley: "This wasn't an accident. An accident is where someone steps into the road or has a minor bump.

"A driver is supposed to be in control of his vehicle.

"You will never know the pain unless you go through what my family and friends have.

"The loss and the pain we still feel and will have to go through for the rest of our lives."

"I will never be able to bring my baby back and no one should have to live like this."

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson read a victim statement to the court on behalf of Ian Broadhurst's mum, Janet.

She said: "Ian was the most happy-go-lucky person you could wish to meet.

"To him I was Mummy. It didn't matter how old he got, he would always call me Mummy."

The court heard it is the second time Mrs Broadhurst has lost a son.

She said: "Losing a second child is something no one should have to go through.

"It wasn't until he died that we realised how popular he was.

"He would never leave anyone in a sticky situation.

"He always had a wicked sense of humour.

"Ian would have made a wonderful dad. He had such a great way with his nephews and nieces.

"We will never be able to see him with his own children.