Police responded to reports of an assault near Hirst’s Yard, Leeds city centre at 3.37am this morning (Saturday, December 24).

A spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old male victim had received non serious injuries to his face and hand.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment."

A number of city centre streets around Hirst’s Yard and Call Lane are cordoned off today as enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or on the online 101 livechat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220702690.

