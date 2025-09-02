A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car on Hillcrest Drive in Bradford. | Google

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman who was hit by a car in Bradford died from her injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said Donna Smith, 48, was taken to hospital after the incident on Hillcrest Drive on Friday.

She died from her injuries on Monday, the force said.

Kiel Sanderson, 39 of Calderstone Avenue, Bradford, was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with those offences, and is next due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on September 30.

Specially trained officers are continuing to support the family and enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry team.