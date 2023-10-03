A man has been charged with the murders of two men in Leeds, as the victims’ families struggle to comprehend the tragedy.

Police were called to Back Hill Top Avenue, in Harehills, on Saturday (September 30) shortly after 11am, where they found Abdullah Mirzada, 53, and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed, 65, with fatal wounds.

Mr Mirzada was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Mohammed was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

The force has now confirmed that 46-year-old Robert Jean has been charged with their murders and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (October 4).

Abdullah Mirzada, 53, left, and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed, 65, were found with fatal wounds in Back Hill Top Avenue, in Harehills, on September 30. West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a man has now been charged with their murders.

All three men lived at the same address in Hill Top Mount, Harehills.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the incident and specialist family liaison officers are supporting the victims’ families.

A 47-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident, has since been released without charge and will face no further action.

A scene remains in place at the address in Hill Top Mount for ongoing forensic work.

A statement from the family of Abdullah Mirzada said: “Abdullah has always worked since he came to the UK in 2002. He never had any ‘cross’ words with anyone. Abdullah was a gentle and kind man. If he ever got into a disagreement with another he would walk away. We just cannot get this right in our minds.”