McDonalds, Briggate: Police CCTV appeal after high-value Rolex stolen during Leeds city centre robbery
The incident happened close to McDonald’s on Briggate at around 4am on Sunday, February 23, after an altercation broke out between two groups of men.
A third group of men got involved by pretending to break up the altercation but instead used it as an opportunity to steal a high-value Rolex watch from the victim. The watch was inherited from the victim’s grandfather.
A male has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers now want to identify two further males. It is believed they have connections to the Sheffield and Manchester areas.
Anyone who recognises the two men or who has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250106498.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.