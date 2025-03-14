McDonalds, Briggate: Police CCTV appeal after high-value Rolex stolen during Leeds city centre robbery

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST
Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help identify two men following a robbery in Leeds city centre.

The incident happened close to McDonald’s on Briggate at around 4am on Sunday, February 23, after an altercation broke out between two groups of men.

A third group of men got involved by pretending to break up the altercation but instead used it as an opportunity to steal a high-value Rolex watch from the victim. The watch was inherited from the victim’s grandfather.

Do you recognise these men?
Do you recognise these men? | WYP

A male has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers now want to identify two further males. It is believed they have connections to the Sheffield and Manchester areas.

Anyone who recognises the two men or who has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250106498.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

