Heroin user claims he grew Leeds home cannabis farm to beat his addiction

An addict said he grew a cannabis farm to wean himself off heroin - a claim which was rejected by a judge.

Police PAVA sprayed Kristoffer Wakelam and forced their way into his Farnley home to find the 28-plant grow with the usual set-up of lights, fans and transformers.

He later admitted producing the drug, but on a basis of plea - that it was for his own use as part of a plan to withdraw from the highly-addictive drug, heroin.

Wakelam's home on Cobden Grove in Farnley was searched and he was found to be growing 28 plants. (library pics by Google Maps / WYP) | Google Maps / WYP

But following a trial of issue at Leeds Crown Court, the judge dismissed his claims.

It was heard that officers had gone to Wakelam’s home on Cobden Grove on July 27 for an unrelated matter.

There was no answer, but an officer peered through the letterbox and spotted Wakelam. He eventually answered, but refused to let them in, so they forced him back, spraying him with the incapacitant.

They found a BB gun, loaded and cocked, the young cannabis plants growing in a bedroom and found that the electricity had been bypassed in a bid to avoid detection.

They also found an ornamental mace weapon and battleaxe.

The 45-year-old was arrested and confessed setting up the farm, but said it was for personal use.

He claimed he planted so many because he thought most would not survive.

Wakelam has 26 previous convictions for 49 offences, including five for drugs. He has been held on remand since his arrest.

A probation report found that his incarceration had been a “blessing” and had allowed him to stay away from heroin.

Mitigating, Sam Roxborough said the cannabis grow was “not the biggest” the court had seen.

He said: “He knows he needs help and assistance if he is to turn his back on his addictions.

“He knows he can’t do this himself. He wants to stay clean, he is motivated to do so.”

Judge Howard Crowson conceded it was a “modest operation”. He gave him a 22-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, and 15 rehabilitation days with probation.