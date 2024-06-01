Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recovering heroin addict has been sentenced for stealing a BMW from a car showroom in Wakefield.

Karl Jackson, 49, of Waterdale in Doncaster, was sentenced for one charge of stealing a motor vehicle at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (May 30).

For the prosecution, Beatrice Allsop said that on September 30, 2021, Jackson was working for a vehicle logistics company and dropping a car off at the dealership in Wakefield.

CCTV showed that while there he took a key and left in a BMW worth £17,000 that was on display.

The logistics company confronted Jackson about the missing BMW, saying that there was no record of it being picked up.

Police were called but Jackson denied stealing the vehicle and he gave no comment in interview. He later pleaded guilty at magistrates court.

The court heard that Jackson has a long criminal record, having been charges with 114 offences in the past.

Mitigating on his behalf, Jessica Butterell said that Jackson’s offending was largely fuelled by a longstanding addiction to heroin. He said that his intake had decreased significantly though from numerous bags a day to one every four days.

He said that since his last conviction Jackson’s offending has “decreased in frequency and seriousness” and he has found the drug rehabilitation order imposed on him “extremely helpful”.

Sentencing Jackson, His Honour Judge Alexander Menary said: “It’s apparent that you are someone who’s struggled with addiction.

“Your drug use is ongoing but it appears you are turning a corner. I hope you can stay on that path and stay off the drugs and out of trouble.”