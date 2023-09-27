Heroin addict ploughed into Leeds taxi, injuring its occupants as he fled in stolen Toyota Aygo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Terence Ponsonby collided with the cab on Osmondthorpe Lane and contained the driver and a passenger, who suffered minor injuries. The Toyota then came to a stop after hitting further roadside “street furniture” before he tried to run off, but he was chased down by a police dog.

The vehicle had been stolen from Appleton Court in Burmantofts a week earlier on the evening of July 16 this year. It was spotted by two officers in the early hours of July 22, but Ponsonby took off “at speed and erratically” when he noticed the police, before striking the taxi, prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore told Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old, of Gipton Approach, Killingbeck, gave a no-comment interview, but had claimed during his arrest that he had just bought the Aygo but tried to flee because he had no licence. The taxi suffered £5,000 worth of damage and was written off, and he caused £1,000 damage to the Aygo.

Ponsonby smashed into the taxi on Osmondthorpe Lane after being pursued by police. (pic by Google Maps / National World

Ponsonby had been on bail at the time after he stopped and arrested on May 26 on Mark Lane in Leeds city centre after officers found he was carrying a hammer in a rucksack. During a further search they also found a glass punch and 13 bags of the synthetic cannabinoid, spice, tucked into the waistband of his trousers.

He was aggressive towards officers and kicked out at them when he was taken to the police station, then refused to answer questions during his interview.

He later admitted possession of an offensive weapon in public, possession of a Class B drug, going equipped for theft, aggravated vehicle taking with dangerous driving and driving without licence or insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has 43 previous convictions for 87 offences. Mitigating, Chloe Hudson said: “He has been suffering considerably from a long-standing 30-year addiction to drugs. A community order would be a better way of dealing with this man rather than locking him up – it would only be a short period of time.”

She said he had been in contact with the drug-counselling service, Forward Leeds, about seeking help for his addiction. She said he did not wish to go back onto a methadone programme but had been offered alternative treatment.

The judge, Recorder Ayesha Smart, told him: “You are 46 and have a hefty record. You have been an habitual drug user for many, many years and that’s a problem we need to get to the bottom of to stop you offending in future.

"You had no licence or insurance and you committed these offences while you were on bail. It can’t be said you have not had a chance already, but you need to address the issue of your substance misuse. I’m prepared to give you one further chance, but this is your last chance.”