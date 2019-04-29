Helicopter police spotted 'maniac' driver in red tracksuit hiding under caravan after chase through West Yorkshire streets

Have your say

A 'maniac' driver has been locked up after he put lives in danger during a 22-minute police chase through the streets of Dewsbury and Wakefield.

The West Yorkshire Police helicopter was deployed as Paul Brough drove at double the speed limit and overtook cars on blind bends during the pursuit.

Leeds Crown Court

The incident ended when Brough abandoned the car on a building site and was found hiding under a caravan.

Officers in the helicopter were able to spot him from the air as he was wearing a distinctive bright red tracksuit.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said officers saw Brough behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf in the Chickenley area of Dewsbury on August 30 last year.

The officers followed the vehicle after recognising the 40-year-old as a banned driver.

Brough, who had a passenger in the vehicle, sped off along Princess Road towards Ossett.

Miss Pearson said the car took off into the air as he went over speed bumps on Ossett Lane.

Other motorists had to swerve out of his path as he drove in the opposite carriageway.

He overtook cars on blind bends on Storrs Hill Road and reached 70mph as he drove through Horbury Bridge.

Brough eventually abandoned the car at a housing development in Horbury and ran off.

Workmen on the building site helped direct police to where he was hiding.

Brough, of Syke Avenue, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no licence and having no insurance.

He has previous convictions for drink driving, driving while disqualified, arson and affray.

Probation officer Mick Berry told the court that the vehicle belonged to Brough's friend.

Mr Berry said Brough had described how he had agreed to drive the car as his friend had been drinking.

He added: "He recognises that he was influenced by peer pressure."

Amanda Johnson, mitigating, asked judge Mushtaq Khokhar to consider imposing a community-based punishment so the defendant could continue to work and support his young family.

She added: "He knows he should not have done it and how reckless and dangerous it was."

Jailing Brough, the judge said: "You drove like a maniac. It is just good fortune that nobody got hurt.

"It was a prolonged piece of driving and a police helicopter had to be used to arrest you because you abandoned the car.

"Driving like this is becoming too prevalent all over the the place.

"Deterrent sentences have to be passed to make sure people do not drive in the way that you did."

Brough was also banned from driving for three years and four months.