Helicopter police spotted dangerous driver hiding 60 feet up tree after crash in Leeds
Police helicopter officers found a dangerous driver hiding 60 feet up a tree after crashing as he drove the wrong way on a busy dual carriageway.
Ryan Fraser had to be rammed off the road by police officers who were so concerned about the danger he was posing to the public.
Leeds Crown Court heard Fraser drove at 60mph towards oncoming traffic on the A63 Selby Road as he tried to get away from the officers.
Steven Littlewood, prosecuting, said the pursuit began near to Junction 44 of the M1 when police spotted Fraser driving a Renault Megane on false number plates.
He then left the motorway and drove dangerously through Cross Green Industrial Estate.
He reached speeds of around 80mph in residential areas in Halton.
Officers deliberately crashed into Fraser's car as he tried to carry out a U-turn on the dual carriageway.
Both vehicles were badly damaged in the incident, on September 30 last year.
One of the officers suffered injuries caused by the airbag being deployed.
Fraser climbed out of the car and ran off, leaving his passenger behind.
A police officer chased after him and the defendant threatened him with violence.
Mr Littlewood said the officer used Pava spray in a bid to detain Fraser but he managed to jump down a grassed banking and get away.
He was eventually caught when the West Yorkshire Police helicopter was deployed and he was spotted hiding 60 feet up a tree.
Fraser denied being the driver of the car when he was arrested and interviewed.
He was released on bail but was involved in another police chase weeks later in a stolen Vauxhall Astra.
Fraser was driving the car, which had been stolen in a burglary, when officers spotted it on Hunslet Road.
A male passenger and two female passengers were in the car with him.
The prosecutor said Fraser went through a red light and drove the wrong way on South Accommodation Road.
One of the female passengers was screaming and begging Fraser to stop the car as she thought she was going to die.
Fraser told the woman to "chill out" and carried on driving dangerously.
Officers abandoned the pursuit at one stage because Fraser was driving so dangerously.
A pedestrian had to run out of the road to avoid being knocked down.
The car crashed on Cross Green Lane and was found abandoned by police.
Fraser, of Clark Mount, East End Park, pleaded guilty to two offences of dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, having no licence and having no insurance.
The passenger provided a statement to the court in which she described feeling "numb and shocked" during the car chase.
She said she begged Fraser to stop and told him she had a young child.
Eddison Flint, mitigating, said Fraser accepted he had to face a prison sentence for what he had done.
Judge Andrew Stubbs, QC, jailed Fraser for two years and eight months.
Fraser was also banned from driving for six years and four months.