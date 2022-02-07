Heavy traffic due to police incident at busy junction in Armley

There is heavy traffic in Armley due to a police incident at a busy junction.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 7th February 2022, 11:02 am

First Bus confirmed that there are diversions to the 14 service due to the incident.

A spokesman said: "Due to a police incident at Ledgard Way near to the junction with Armley Road our 14 services are diverting via Branch Road, Armley Town Street and Armley Ridge Road.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

The incident happened in Ledgard Way near to the junction with Armley Road. Photo: Google.

The AA reports that the incident is a crash.

