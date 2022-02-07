Heavy traffic due to police incident at busy junction in Armley
There is heavy traffic in Armley due to a police incident at a busy junction.
First Bus confirmed that there are diversions to the 14 service due to the incident.
A spokesman said: "Due to a police incident at Ledgard Way near to the junction with Armley Road our 14 services are diverting via Branch Road, Armley Town Street and Armley Ridge Road.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."
The AA reports that the incident is a crash.
