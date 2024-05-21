Heavily-pregnant Leeds drug dealer spared custody over probation 'confusion'
Fay Plunkett narrowly avoided immediate custody in October 2022 when she was caught in possession of cocaine and cannabis, with an intention of dealing those drugs. There was a large quantity of cash also found at her home on Tong Drive, Farnley,
Instead, she was given 24 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months - the highest possible sentence that was suspendible. She was also given 250 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation days with probation.
She was brought back before Leeds Crown Court where she admitted a breach of the order, having failed to turn up for appointments with probation. Prosecuting the case, Jade Edwards said 35-year-old Plunkett had ben offered 95 appointments with probation, attended 32 with 35 acceptable absences and 32 unacceptable.
Since being convicted in October 22, she has only completed 50 hours of her unpaid work.
Mitigating on Plunkett’s behalf, Jonathan Turner said she had been “confused”, thinking a sicknote that excused her from the unpaid work also excused her from the probation appointments. He said: “She was under the impression it covered all activities required by the probation services. It was a complete case of misunderstanding.”
The court heard that Plunkett is also due to give birth in July. Mr Turner asked the judge to follow the recommendations of the probation service, to add further rehabilitation days, rather than activate part or all of her suspended sentence.
The judge, Recorder Alex Menary gave her five additional rehabilitation days, but conceded: “It’s not clear why you failed to attend, but if you continue to fail, somebody is going to lock you up.
“You usually only get one chance to breach [the sentence], then this is your chance.”