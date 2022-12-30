Anthony Pearson snatched the handbag from the kitchen table after visiting the woman’s house in Normanton, a person he had known all of his life and whom he considered a family friend.

After asking to borrow £10 from her, then cigarettes, he then pushed the woman out of the way and made off with the bag, running into the street where a car was waiting for him.

The bag contained £500 raised for her nephew’s funeral, £100 in her purse and a mobile phone. None of the items were recovered.

Pearson was given a 40-month jail term.

Pearson, aged 35, gave a no-comment interview when police arrested.

The woman, who had recently had heart surgery, needed to go to hospital for a check up.

Leeds Crown Court was told that Pearson has 15 previous convictions for 23 offences. He admitted a charge of robbery on the day he was due to stand trial, prosecutor Louise Pryke said.

Mitigating on his behalf, Vincent Blake-Barnard said that Pearson, of High Street, New Sharlston, had developed an addiction to heroin but had since come off the drugs and was progressing with a methadone prescription.

He said that Pearson had a four-year-old daughter for whom he was now putting “all of his focus into” to get get their relationship on an “even footing”.