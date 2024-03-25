Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The emotional words of Sheila Harbridge were read to Leeds Crown Court today before Andrew Weston was jailed for the manslaughter of her son, Ian Aspinall.

Mr Aspinall, 50, was savagely attacked by Weston in Kirkstall last summer and punched more than 20 times to the head and face. He suffered a fatal bleed to the brain and his life-support machine had to be switched off the next day.

The heart-breaking victim impact statement of Mrs Harbridge was read to the court by prosecutor Tom Storey KC. It was heard that her youngest son passed away from brain cancer five years ago, with her husband then passing away 11 months later.

Ian Aspinall (inset) died following the brutal assault on Sandford Road. His mother's heart-breaking statement was read to Leeds Crown Court today. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

She told the court: "I have nothing left. No mother should have to bury her sons. I have had to do it twice. The way Ian died was traumatic. I do not sleep or eat. I sit in my chair all day and all night.

"I do not function. I'm crying all the time. It would be so easy to take an overdose of tablets and end it all. Nothing matters anymore. My life will never be the same again. I do not have a life now, I merely exist.

"I want to see Andrew Weston get what he deserves. I hope he rots in prison and is tormented for the rest of his life for what he did to my son."

The court was told that the day before his death, Ian Aspinall was involved in a spat with 45-year-old Weston. Mr Aspinall was the uncle of Weston's partner.

After arguing over the phone, Mr Aspinall went to Weston's home on Sandford Road on the morning of June 21 to "sort him out". It was alleged by Weston that Mr Aspinall punched him when he opened the door and began to walk away. But he was followed by topless Weston who then began throwing punches at him.

The full attack was caught on a neighbour's CCTV and showed Mr Aspinall holding onto railings as 21 punches rained down on him. He then collapsed. Weston then tended to the unconscious man before calling 999, but told the operator he had found him on the floor. Mr Aspinall was taken to hospital but his devastated family were told he would not recover.

During his police interview, Weston showed remorse and said had prayed for Mr Aspinall's recovery. He later admitted manslaughter, but was charged with murder. He was cleared after a five-day trial earlier this year.