Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Heap Lane Bradford: Three arrested as man seriously injured after being shot in neck by BB gun

A man has been seriously injured after being shot in the neck by a BB gun in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called at 11am yesterday morning (November 7) by the ambulance service to reports a man had suffered injuries to his neck on Heap Lane, Bradford.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s believed that a BB Gun was being fired from a nearby building onto the street and has hit a male in the neck.”

Most Popular
Police were called to reports a man had suffered injuries to his neck on Heap Lane, Bradford. Picture: GooglePolice were called to reports a man had suffered injuries to his neck on Heap Lane, Bradford. Picture: Google
Police were called to reports a man had suffered injuries to his neck on Heap Lane, Bradford. Picture: Google

Three women aged 18, 33 and 42 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

A scene was put in place while officers investigate and carry out CCTV enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 or the online 101LiveChat facility quoting log 511 of November 7.