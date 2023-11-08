Heap Lane Bradford: Three arrested as man seriously injured after being shot in neck by BB gun
Officers were called at 11am yesterday morning (November 7) by the ambulance service to reports a man had suffered injuries to his neck on Heap Lane, Bradford.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“It’s believed that a BB Gun was being fired from a nearby building onto the street and has hit a male in the neck.”
Three women aged 18, 33 and 42 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.
A scene was put in place while officers investigate and carry out CCTV enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 or the online 101LiveChat facility quoting log 511 of November 7.