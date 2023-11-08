A man has been seriously injured after being shot in the neck by a BB gun in West Yorkshire.

Officers were called at 11am yesterday morning (November 7) by the ambulance service to reports a man had suffered injuries to his neck on Heap Lane, Bradford.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“It’s believed that a BB Gun was being fired from a nearby building onto the street and has hit a male in the neck.”

Police were called to reports a man had suffered injuries to his neck on Heap Lane, Bradford. Picture: Google

Three women aged 18, 33 and 42 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.