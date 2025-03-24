An “unprovoked attack” outside Headingley Stadium left a man in his 20s injured.

The serious assault, on Kirkstall Lane, happened shortly before 3am on March 9.

A man in his 20s reported being attacked by another man who was standing at a bus stop.

Police were told that the suspect had a knife and punched and kicked the victim, causing injuries to his arm and hands.

Following the assault, the suspect walked off up Kirkstall Lane towards Cardigan Road.

Officers are keen to speak to three witnesses, a man and two women, who intervened.

The first witness was described as a white woman with blonde hair wearing a black blazer and wide leg light blue jeans. The second woman also appeared to be white, with light coloured hair, wearing a black cropped vest and wide leg dark grey jeans. The third, a white man, appeared to be wearing a white shirt, black trousers and a black suit jacket.

The witnesses were walking on the opposite side of the road when the assault took place and ran over to the bus stop.

Officers want to speak to the witnesses, as well as anybody with dashcam footage that might have captured the incident. This includes a taxi driver who was seen to drive past at the time.

Sergeant Simon Green said: “We believe this to be an unprovoked attack and would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of what happened, particularly the three people that came to the victim’s aid.

“Officers are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area as we continue to investigate.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 13250133649. Information can also be reported anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.