Headingley: Police investigate hate crime after holy book damaged outside member of Sikh community's home in Leeds

Police have received reports of a hate crime in Leeds after a holy text was damaged.
By Charles Gray
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST

Police received the report on Sunday, July 16, after a representative of the local Sikh community reported that a holy text had been found damaged outside a member of the Sikh community’s home in St Anne’s Road in Headingley on Wednesday, July 12.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A crime has been recorded for racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230395971 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

The reported incident happened on St Anne's Road in Headingley. Photo: GoogleThe reported incident happened on St Anne's Road in Headingley. Photo: Google
“West Yorkshire Police treats all reports of hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and officers from our local neighbourhood policing teams are liaising with the local Sikh community to reassure them following this incident.”