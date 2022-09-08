Headingley murder: Leeds man charged with murder of his wife
A man has been charged with the murder of Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi.
A man is due to appear in court today charged over the murder of a woman in Leeds.
Satpreet Singh Gandhi, aged 37, of Kirkstall Road, Burley, has been charged with the murder of his wife Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, aged 32, of Victoria Road, Headingley.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.
Police were called to an incident at a flat in Victoria Road at 6.26pm on Monday where Harleen was found seriously injured and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out enquiries into her murder.
They are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around the address in Victoria Road at any point during the days leading up to the murder.
They are also interested in speaking to anyone else who has any information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET officers quoting Operation Paywall, crime reference 13220490437, via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat