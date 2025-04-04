Headbutting robber pestered Wakefield man for cash before attacking him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug who badgered a man for money attacked him and stole his bank card when he finally refused to hand over anymore.

Jamie Bartrop returned to the man’s home several times in a single day asking for cash, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for more than five years after he admitted charges of robbery, attempted robbery, and fraud by false representation.

The court heard Bartrop went to the man’s home at around 6.40am on August 1, 2022. He was with a mutual friend who told Bartrop that the man might lend him £40, if he paid him back.

Bartrop robbed a man after pestering him to withdraw money.

The man agreed and went to a Jet garage to withdraw the cash, and was promised it would be put back into his account later that day.

But Bartrop returned twice more that day asking for £40 each time. The victim said Bartrop was drunk and was being passive aggressive and he was becoming more concerned by his behaviour.

Bartrop then returned again and demanded £60, so the man reluctantly went to the cash machine at Asda in Normanton.

However, he checked his account and none of the cash had been deposited back as promised, so he refused to withdraw more.

Bartrop then headbutted the man, who was able to run off and ring the police, prosecutor David Ward said.

But Bartrop and another male caught up with him and punched him to the face before rummaging through his pockets and taking his bank card.

After making his way home, Bartrop and the other male came to his home again and pretended to be friendly before making threats about him following through with his complaint to the police.

Bartrop was arrested a short time later, but after he had used the stolen bank card to spend £52 in Asda.

The 31-year-old was interviewed twice and denied any wrongdoing, despite being picked out in an ID parade.

Bartrop, of Hunt Street, Castleford, has seven previous convictions for nine offences, including racially-aggravated ABH.

Mitigating, Becky Jane said he had “significant struggles” with his mental health, including ADHD. She said he also struggled with drugs.

He had worked on the railways and was hoping to eventually return. She said he was “sorry and remorseful” for the robbery.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Bartrop: “He was a targeted victim. You went to his home repeatedly and when he stopped co-operating, you then resorted to violence.”

He jailed him for 64 months. He has already been held on remand for more than 260 days, which will count towards his sentence.